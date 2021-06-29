Mr. Johnny Hudson, age 76 departed this life on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.  He was born on Tuesday, October 9,1945 in Clay County, Kentucky to Estill and Lillie Spurlock Hudson.   He was a retired maintenance worker for the AdventHealth Hospital and a member of the Panco Community Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Theada Chandler Hudson, his step-children: Tonya Combs, Ellen Bowling and Tina Martin, his step-grandchildren: Brittany Estep, Patricia Bowling and Jessica Sandlin and his special friend: Bill Ed Sizemore.  Also surviving are his sisters: Connie (Ray) Martin, Odessa (Marvin) Cole and Anna (Albert) Sester as well as his brother: Henry Hudson.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Estill and Lillie Hudson and his sisters: Mayme West, Perlina Depew and Pauline Holmes.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Hudson will be conducted on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Jessie Henson and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Hudson Cemetery in the Banks Branch Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

