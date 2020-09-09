Johnny Lynn Curry, age 37 departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. He was born Monday, November 22, 1982 in Manchester.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Jadelynn Curry and Paris Dean, his granddaughter: Addalyn Faith Collette, his father and step-mother: Jimmy and Charlotte Curry, his biological mother: Mary Roberts, his adopted mother: Barsha Couch, a special aunt Paula Kampmeier, his sister: Crystal Root, his niece: Kiearah Goolsby, his nephew: Demarcus Philpot and his girlfriend: Brittany Smith.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Albert and Esther Curry and Barbara Sue Birch.
Funeral Services for Johnny Lynn Curry will be conducted on Friday, September 11 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Don Hubbard will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.