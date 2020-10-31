Johnny Russell Loughran, 47, of Manchester, KY passed away Friday, October 30th at Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Loughran, of Manchester, KY.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
