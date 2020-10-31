Johnny Russell Loughran, 47, of Manchester, KY passed away Friday, October 30th at Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

He is survived by his mother, Judy Loughran, of Manchester, KY. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Loughran, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Nov 2
Service
Monday, November 2, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Nov 2
Visitation
Monday, November 2, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you