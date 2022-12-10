Jonah Hensley, Junior, age 88 of Enon Ohio, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022. He was born May 29, 1934 on Sutton Branch, Clay County KY, to the late Joney and Otha Hensley. Jonah at 17, entered and proudly served 20 years, then retired from active duty in the United States Air Force. He worked another 15 years at Wright-Patterson AFB as a civil servant in the heating plant, where he retired at the age of 51. Jonah as a veteran served in Korea, Puerto Rico, and at several bases in the United States where his five children were born, finally settling in Enon.
Jonah loved his wife Louise, children and family. He enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, camping, fishing and most of all cooking for family and friends. He was devoted to God and attending church throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Louise (Lewis) Hensley, and six siblings: Elmer Hensley, Mae Martin, Anise Greer, Zelma Hurd, Joe Hensley, and Marggie Renner; as well as a granddaughter Amanda Campbell.
Jonah is survived by his four daughters, Janet (with Randy) Cassidy of New Carlisle, Joyce (with Blane) Wampler of Springfield, Barbara Hensley of Enon, Deborah (with Scott) Campbell of Huber Heights, and son Jonah Wayne (with Dawn) Hensley of Enon, Ohio. He is survived by nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mr. Hensley is survived by five siblings: Sam Hensley, Logan Hensley, Janet Sawyer, Bonnie Hendrix, Jim L. Hensley, and many loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11am to 12pm at Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, OH followed by funeral service will be held at 12pm, with Jim Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery with military salute and honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.
