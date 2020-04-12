An Elk Creek man is battling for his life after his brother allegedly nearly beat him to death last week.
Jimmy Jones, no age given, was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was struck with a board in the head on April 3.
Jones brother, Cecil Jones, 33, of Manchester, was charged following an investigation into the incident by Clay County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeff Kelsey.
Warrants were then issued for Cecil Jones arrest and deputy Cody Blackwell found Jones at Rices Fork Road and executed the arrest warrant.
He was charged with Assault 1st degree and is now being held in the Clay County Detention Center.
