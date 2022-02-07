Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 6, 2022 at approximately 8:52 Pm Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Charles Jones, 34 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred after Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject shooting a firearm while being on the caller’s property. Upon making contact with the subject, Deputy Smith noted a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence.
Charles Jones, 34 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st Offense
