Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 14, 2020 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Dennis Jones, 27 of North Rocky Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputies went to assist Probation and Parole on executing an arrest warrant on the above mentioned subject. The subject was located on North Rocky Branch and was placed under arrest without incident. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper and Probation and Parole Officer Spurlock. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County detention Center.
Dennis Jones, 27 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
