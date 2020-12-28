Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 26, 2020 at approximately 1:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Deputy Kelly Johnson arrested Jarrett Jones, 26 of Davidson Road.
The arrest occurred when Clay County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls from an address off of Davidson Road in reference to a possible female being held captive against her will and pregnant.
Upon arrival, Deputies finally made contact with an elderly female at the address who stated that the above mentioned subject was the one that had been calling Clay County 911 and was under the influence of intoxicants and was hallucinating and hearing voices.
Jarrett Jones, 26 was charged with:
• Falsely Reporting an incident
• Harassing Communications
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.