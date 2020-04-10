Joseph Samuel (Joe) Hubbard, 30, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, April 4th, at his home.
Joe was born on August 16, 1989, a son of Phillip and Linda (Williams) Hubbard. He loved raccoon hunting with his favorite Blue Tick, Blue.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Danielle (Moore) Hubbard; his daughter and two sons: Allison Michelle Hubbard, Samuel Isaih Hubbard, and Clay Joseph Hubbard; and his parents, Phillip and Linda Hubbard.
Joe is also survived by his brother and sisters: Daniel Travis Hubbard, Holly Ann Ray and husband Daniel, Amanda Sue Bowling and husband Adam; his grandmother, who thought of Joe as her son, Ethel Hubbard; his grandfather, Chester Williams; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dianna Michelle and Virgil Paul Buttrey; his brother-in-law, Joshua Paul Buttrey; special nieces and nephews: Caleb Dalton Ray, Hunter Eli Ray, and Ava Raelynn Bowling; special cousin, Jeff Hubbard; his coon hunting buddy, Ricky Hubbard; and these aunts and uncles: Diane Jones, Della Hensley, Troy Hubbard, James Hubbard, Michael Hubbard, Charlie Hubbard, Don Hubbard, John Hubbard, Jerry Williams, and Matthew Williams.
Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Tuesday, April 7th at the Sam Hubbard Cemetery on Island Creek, with James Wagers and Paul Mitchell officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
