Joseph Gary Smith age 60 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday - April 11, 2022 in London, Kentucky. He was the husband of Karen Hacker Smith who survives, also surviving are his children; Tosha Miracle and Gillis, Sarah Griffin and Kenny, Nathan William Hacker, Kenny Downey and Cody Underwood, his grandchildren; Joseph Matthew Wilson, David Elijah Lee, Carli Alexandria Daniels, Emily Elizabeth Daniels, Regan Alexis Lee and Savannah Elizabeth Hacker, his brothers and sisters; Terry Smith and Jerri, Mitchell Smith, Teresa Smith Ellis and Mark, Brenda Smith and his half-sister; Juanita Hobbs, two special aunts; Flora Mae and Norma Lee, also surviving are 5 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; L.C. and Francis Mullins Smith, a brother Larry Smith and a sister Charlotte Smith.
Funeral services for Joseph Gary Smith will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Friday - April 15, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. George Roberts presiding . Burial will follow in the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, Kentucky. The family of Joseph Gary Smith will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 P.M. on Friday - April 15, 2022 until the funeral hour of 2:00 P.M at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
