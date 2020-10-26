Mrs. Josephine Keith Crawford, 89 departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on Saturday, May 9, 1931 in Manchester, Kentucky to Toleman and Mary Robinson Keith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Lisa Bowers and her husband Steven and Sandra Crawford, her granddaughter: Brittany and her husband Richard Denny, III, her grandson: Brian Bowers and his wife Cassandra and her great grandchild: Buck Wilson Bowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Toleman and Mary Keith, her husband Garrett, her daughter: Charlotte Ann Crawford, her sister: Wanda Bray and her brother: Bobby Keith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Josephine Keith Crawford will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Garrett in the B. F. White Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
