Joshua Hollingsworth, age 41 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born on Sunday, August 20, 1978 in Manchester, Kentucky to Rachel Collins Bailey. He was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife: JaVonnia Allen Hollingsworth, his daughter: Blakelee Hollingsworth, his mother and step-father: Rachel Bailey and Bill, his mother and father-in-law: Kim and Delbert Allen, his brother-in-law: Tyler Allen and his wife Amber, his nephew: Jace Martin and these brothers and sisters: April Collins, John Crawford, Jerry Hollingsworth, Jr., Steve Hollingsworth and Laura Hollingsworth.
A celebration of life for Joshua Hollingsworth will be conducted on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Billy Darrell Griffin will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Martin Cemetery in the Island Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
