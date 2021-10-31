Mrs. Joy Marie Swafford, age 93 of the Greenbriar Community in Clay County, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Thursday, May 24, 1928 in Dixon, Kentucky to the union of John and Sudie (Neeley) Hand. She was a retired businesswoman, co-owning and operating Swafford Auto Parts for many years and a member of the Greenbriar Presbyterian Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Joe Conley Swafford and his wife Joanna, Jimmy C. Swafford and his wife Darlene and Barry Ray Swafford and his wife Jennifer, her daughter-in-law: Dale Swafford, her grandchildren: Roger Swafford, Bryan Swafford, Sherri Swafford-Smith, Jennifer Swafford-Smith, Bethany Swafford Hollin, Rachel Swafford Russell, Desmond Swafford, Barron Swafford, Brayden Swafford and Caliey Swafford and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Sudie Hand, her husband: Ray Swafford, her son: Billy Dean Swafford, her brother and sisters: John Hand, Jr., Jean, Jackie, and Judy.
Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Swafford will be conducted on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Burchell will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.