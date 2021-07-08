Mrs. Joyce Ann Davidson, age 84 departed this life on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her home.  She was born on Monday, August 10, 1936 in Manchester to Chester and Sophia Hounchell Bowling.  She was retired from the Clay County Board of Education and a member of the Brutus Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Dwight Davidson, her daughter: Melissa Culver and her husband Jeff as well as her grandchildren: Tyler Culver and Lindsey Culver and her sisters-in-law: Imogene Arnett, Datha Davidson, Maggie Bowling, Gladys Bowling and Joy Bowling.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Sophia Bowling, her twin brother: Jennings Bowling and her brothers: Manual Bowling, Marion Bowling, Martin Bowling and Henry Bowling as well as her sister: Eloise Hibbard.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Joyce Ann Davidson will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Bro. David Robinson will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest in the Kincaid Cemetery in the Kincaid Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

