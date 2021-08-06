Joyce Ann Gibson, 48, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 4th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital.
Joyce was born in Manchester, KY, on June 21st, 1973, the daughter of the late Ralph Gibson.
She is survived by her mother Pearl McQueen Gibson of Oneida, KY. Also, by the following brothers and sisters: Frank Gibson, Cecil Gibson, and wife Kay, Kelly Gibson and wife Laura, Loretta Hensley and husband Scott, all of Oneida, KY.
She is also survived by her nieces Brooke Lee Gibson, Angela Grubb, Deanna Lewis, and Angela Asher, and nephew Ralph Lee Gibson. As well as a host of special friends, aunts, and uncles, and other family.
In addition to her father, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Hoot Gibson.
Services for Joyce will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery on Dry Branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.