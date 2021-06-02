Joyce Ann Gray, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 31st, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Joyce is survived by her two sisters: Gayla Sue Haas of Texas, and Alice Darlene Haas of Owensboro, KY; and her brother, John Leonard Stiff of Irvington, KY.
She is also survived by her aunts and uncles: George Gray and wife Ruth of London, and Pauline Gray of Manchester; and by several cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Gray; her grandmother, Minnie Gray; and the following aunts and uncles: Gladys Arnold, who raised Joyce, Bertha Gibbs, Jim Gray, Cecil Gray, Walter Gray, J C Gray, Melvin Gray, and Myrtle Jackson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5th at Britton Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
