Joyce Ann Gray, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 31st, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home. 

Joyce is survived by her two sisters: Gayla Sue Haas of Texas, and Alice Darlene Haas of Owensboro, KY; and her brother, John Leonard Stiff of Irvington, KY. 

She is also survived by her aunts and uncles: George Gray and wife Ruth of London, and Pauline Gray of Manchester; and by several cousins. 

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Gray; her grandmother, Minnie Gray; and the following aunts and uncles: Gladys Arnold, who raised Joyce, Bertha Gibbs, Jim Gray, Cecil Gray, Walter Gray, J C Gray, Melvin Gray, and Myrtle Jackson. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5th at Britton Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5th at Britton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Joyce Gray, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you