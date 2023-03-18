Joyce Ann Whicker, 76, of Butlerville, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Seymour Crossing in Seymour.
Born September 7, 1946, in Clay County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of William B. and Zylphia (Tipton) Philpot.
Joyce worked in production for AISIN USA in Seymour for 15 years and worked for Walmart in Seymour for two years. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Seymour. Joyce enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Sammie (Karon) Whicker and Marcus (Melissa) Whicker, both of North Vernon; brother, Chuck (Pat) Philpot of Manchester, KY; sister, Opal Cornett of Manchester, KY; grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Rayburn, Logan (Ashley) Whicker, Jarod Whicker, and Samantha Whicker, all of North Vernon; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Regan, Delaney Rayburn, Macy Kirk, and Lillian Whicker, all of North Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion, Dion Stotler; brothers, H.B. Philpot, George Philpot, and Jimmie Philpot; and sisters, Amy Mills and Carol Sue Pendleton.
A funeral service for Joyce will be conducted at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Steve Bertram officiating. The visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in honor of Joyce through the funeral home to the American Cancer Society.
