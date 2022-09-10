Joyce Faye Anderson Martin passed peacefully from this life to her
Heavenly home on September 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital,
Cincinnati, Ohio, with her husband Herschel and her sister Debi by her
Side.
Having attained 87 years, 11 months, and 26 days, Joyce was born in
Silerville, Kentucky, on September 11, 1934, to her parents Jerome and
Nola Ball Anderson. She was the 2nd of 9 children and was an invaluable
asset to her parents, being the oldest daughter who learned to nurture her younger siblings at an early age.
Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years,
Herschell Martin, of Cincinnati, Ohio: 1 brother: Gary Anderson of Pine
Knot, Kentucky; 3 sisters: Janice (& Kyle) Love of Louisville, Kentucky;
Helen Slaven of Springfield Ohio; and Debi (& Larry) VanHoose of
Somerset Kentucky; 1 sister-in-law: Lola Mae Killion of London, Kentucky as well as three generations of cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous
Dear friends. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by three brothers; Jessie Jay Anderson, James H. Anderson, Roger C. Anderson, and one sister Judy G. Anderson
Joyce loved to sightsee and was known to travel by plane, train, bus, or automobile at a moment's notice, and she especially loved to travel to see family. Though she didn't drive herself, she was always thrilled to catch a ride. There was not much of the United States that she didn't cross at one time or another.
Immediately following high school graduation, Joyce hopped on a
Greyhound Bus and blazed a new trail to the "big city". Never one to back down from a challenge, "Aunt Joy" inspired many to be likewise fearless.
Fresh from the country, she landed a job in Downtown Cincinnati that took her from the secretarial pool in 1953 - to the executive secretarial position throughout the next decades. Joyce could run circles around everyone else while wearing the latest style of high heels. Nevertheless, it was a job transfer in 1980 with her beloved "Hertie" to Sioux Falls, South Dakota that, as she often recalled, gave the two of them the happiest adventures of their lives.
Joyce loved to cook - with meatloaf, green beans, and stack cake being among her many specialties. Joyce loved to shop and could smell a bargain from a city block away. Joyce loved babies. She was known to joyfully provide babysitting services for family and friends at a moment's notice, and all the little ones thrived during their hours spent in her care.
Joyce loved dogs, and every little dog that came around immediately loved her too. When the 1977 Billy Graham Crusade came to Cincinnati, Joyce made it a point to attend. It was during that event that she went forward and accepted Christ as her Savior. When asked years later if she'd talked with a counselor or filled out a card to be contacted in the days following the Crusade, she simply said, "No. It was a big crowd so I hurried out to catch the bus and head on home." That was typical, for Joyce wasn't one for flowery language or sentimentality. Church membership wasn't her objective. Finding Christ as her Savior, was.
Everybody knew where they stood with Joyce. If she didn't like you, you'd know it. If she did like you, she would do anything in the world for you.
Joyce was tough and a little spitfire, and she wouldn't back down from a conflict. She'd always protect those she cared about and she would set you straight if you were out of line. Not long ago and with a little bit of sass in her voice, Joyce told Herschell, "Herschel, you are the best nurse I've ever seen, but you sure to goodness ain't no doctor!!!' Knowing Joyce, that was a compliment.
Funeral Service for Joyce Faye Anderson Martin will be conducted Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Williams and Isaac Vanhoos Officiating. Burial will follow at the Martin Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky
The family of Joyce Faye Anderson Martin will receive Friends at the
Funeral Home Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 Noon until time of services
London Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Martin.
