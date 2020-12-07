Joyce L. Gorham, 81, of Cary, North Carolina, died on December 7th, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital as a result of complications from the COVID-19 Virus. Joyce was born in Redbird (Clay County), Kentucky on September 10, 1939, the 4th of 5 daughters born to Herron and Freda Langdon. She was raised in London, Kentucky. She married Harry E. Gorham (Gene), and together they raised 3 children in Lexington, Kentucky, before moving to Boca Raton, Florida in 1973. After retiring, Joyce & Gene moved to Okeechobee, FL, but ultimately spent much of their time in Cary, NC to be closer to family.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, fishing on Lake Okeechobee with her husband, Gene, puttering around the kitchen, antiquing, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister Essie (Rick) Harp.
She is survived by her husband, Gene, their 3 children, Darlene (Samuel) Taylor, Michael (Nicki) Gorham, and Kevin (Elizabeth) Gorham, as well as their 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Boots, Emily, Zachary, and William Gorham. Also surviving are 3 sisters, Maudetta (Claude) Grimes, Betty (James, deceased) Owens, and Kizzie (Ralph) Cornett, as well as many nieces & nephews.
Visitation and Funeral services for Joyce L. Gorham are all deemed as private to abide by the governor’s COVID 19 mandate and will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now) in Joyce’s name. For any questions, please feel free to contact the funeral home at 606.864.2158. The family has entrusted House Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
