Joyce Sams, age 89 departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester. She was born on Friday, August 7, 1931 in Manchester, KY to Earl and Stella (Hacker) Owens. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Joan Harris and husband Terry; Patricia Bowman and husband Autho; Marlene Hollin and husband John; Trudy Burke and husband Tom; Bobby Sams and wife Flora; these grandchildren: Leshay Murphy, Robyn Bowman, Jennifer Thompson, Tracy Smith, Samuel Hollin, David Hollin, Terra Keen, Dustin Sams, Ashley McNamara, Austin McQueen and Kenny Howard; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 twin sister: Lois Goins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Stella Owens, her husbands: George Sams and Dennis Gray; 2 children: Sharon Lewis and Terry Douglas Sams; and 1 sister: Pauline Gregory.
A celebration of life for Joyce Sams will be conducted on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wade England will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hart’s Branch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.