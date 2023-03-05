Juanita Hughes Nolan, of Inverness, Florida, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Royal Dalton House in Homosassa, Florida.
Juanita was born June 8, 1938, in Lexington, Kentucky. Her parents were John Andrew Hughes and Mary Saggesser Hughes of Lexington.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Frank Nolan, Jr., of Inverness, Florida; two sons: James F. Nolan III, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky and Joseph Mark Nolan, of Pensacola, Florida; two grandchildren: Dr. Nicole Nolan, of Columbus, Ohio, and James Andrew Russell Nolan, of Pensacola, Florida, plus a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
Her parents, two sisters: Nancy and Pearl and a brother, Harold, preceded her in death.
In 1955 Juanita graduated with honors in three years at Henry Clay High School at Lexington, Ky. and began a successful career as a bookkeeper. She became a secretary to the comptroller at Square D, a nation-wide electrical plant in Lexington.
She and James were married November 27, 1958, in Lexington, Ky.
The couple moved to Manchester, Ky. in 1960 and to Inverness, Florida in 2014.
A devout Christian, Juanita taught children’s Sunday School 40 years at Manchester Christian Church and served two years as secretary to the treasurer. Her hobbies were travel, jig-saw puzzles, reading and identifying wildflowers. She had developed an extensive home library and had visited all 50 states, Canada, Costa Rica, and several European countries.
In her community, she is the Past President of the Younger Woman’s Club, a former member of Kentucky Homemakers and attended four national conventions. She was also assistant Girl Scout Leader and a President of Clay County School Parent/Teacher Organization and in a number of community volunteer projects.
Celebrations of life ceremonies will be scheduled at First Christian Church of Inverness and Manchester Christian Church in Manchester, Kentucky.
Interment will be at Memorial Gardens in Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.