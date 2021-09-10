Juanita Lovins Smith, age 74 departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on Saturday, November 16, 1946 in Manchester to William L. and Bertha Napier Lovins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Randy Lee Napier, David Wayne Napier and wife Lora and Kevin Smith, her grandchildren: Randi Lynn Napier, Amber Dople, Trevor Smith, Gabrielle Napier, Presley Napier, Tyler Smith, Madelyn Napier, Alaina Napier and Sarah Smith, her great granddaughter: Jurnee Wolfe and a special niece: Tracy Smith. Also surviving are her brothers and sister: Donald Lovins, Dennis Lovins, Lonnie Lovins and Bonnie Lovins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: William L. and Bertha Lovins, her husbands: Leroy Napier and Ed Smith, her daughter: Deborah Lynn Napier and her sisters: Pauline Hayre and Sharon Shirley.
Funeral Services for Juanita Lovins Smith will be conducted on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scott Williams and Rev. Jesse Henson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Hacker Cemetery in the Gray Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
