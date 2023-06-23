Juanita Mills-Couch, 83, of New Port Richey Fl, passed away Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, Fl.
“A MOTHER IS SHE WHO CAN TAKE THE PLACE OF ALL OTHERS BUT WHOSE PLACE NO ONE ELSE CAN TAKE.”
Juanita was born in Pulaski, Virginia on August 14, 1939, to Mary and Earl Wyatt.
Juanita reconnected with and married her childhood sweetheart Robert Couch in 2015. They relocated to Florida where they have been enjoying time with family and friends and their beloved dog Suzy Q.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Gib Mills. Together they raised a blended and blessed family of six children. Janet Mills (2019) of Indianapolis Indiana, David and June mills of Manchester Ky, Glenn Johnson of Indianapolis Indiana, Joyce Stephens (2016) of Franklin Indiana, Loretta and Robert Vick of New Port Richey Florida, Tina and Tony Brown of Franklin Indiana.
Juanita was blessed to have 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
Services for Juanita Mills Couch will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Terry Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 23rd, at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.