Judge Tommy Harmon and Mayor Steve Collins have meet with Emergency Management Director Rodney Wagers to discuss the State of Emergency issued by Clay County and City of Manchester. Judge Harmon, Mayor Collins, and Mr. Wagers wanted people to know the following:
- The Clay County Emergency Management Operations Center has been established at the Clay County Judge Executives Office and can be reached at (606)598-2071, after hours call (606)598-8411.
- According to Ryan Smith, 911 Director, there have been no reports of people injured or vehicles stranded made to the 911 Dispatch as of this press release.
- North Manchester Water reports no water line breaks at this time.
- Water breaks identified for customers of the City of Manchester Water Works have been repaired or are in the process of being repaired. There is an issue of getting to some of the leaks due to road damage, please be patient. If you are aware of a break related to this flooding, please call (606) 598-3456. After hours, call Mayor Collins at (606) 731-6993 or send a Facebook message to Danielle Adams Collins.
- Weather permitting, Emergency Management personnel will start conducting damage assessments beginning Saturday (2/18/2023).
