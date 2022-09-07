(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Many questions remain after Kentucky’s 37 – 13 season-opening win over Miami of Ohio. Despite thelopsided score, not everything came up sunshine and rosesSaturday night at Kroger Field. The Wildcats’ newly constructedBig Blue Wall at times resembled Swiss cheese, and their rushing attack—minus Chris Rodriguez, Jr.—went missing in action as well. The four quarterback sacks allowed and the anemic 50 net yards rushing opened up a Pandora’s box of stomach-churning concern.
But before you reach for the panic button, realize that there werealso several bright spots to focus on as the season moves forward. Tayvion Robinson hauled in six catches for 136 yards in his spectacular season debut. Freshman Dane Key caught his first touchdown pass of his promising young career. And his rookie counterpart speedster, Barion Brown, returned a kickoff 100 yards for a game-changing score.
It doesn’t matter where your mindset currently stands. Whether you’re an optimist or pessimist—whether you’re rejoicing or depressed—it’s undeniable that Kentucky’s upcoming game this weekend against the Florida Gators could easily determine howthe rest of the Wildcats’ season plays out. It’s judgement day.The Cats better be ready to rumble.
Should Kentucky Win on Saturday
Winning in the Swamp is always a challenge. In 2018, Kentucky pulled off a miracle upset. But prior to that improbable win, the Wildcats hadn’t won in Gainesville since 1979. Echoes of that ignominious 31-year drought, including an embarrassing 73 – 7 shellacking at the hands of the “Head Ball Coach,” still ring loudly in the ears of every Cat fan over the age of 40.
However, pull off another win this Saturday in the Sunshine state and the road to an SEC Eastern Division championship becomes more than a pipedream. Beat the Gators on the road for the second time in three trips, and lesser conference foes at home such as South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt should fall easily like dominos. Road games against Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee will still be hard—but they’re alsocertainly winnable. That leaves a winner-take-all match against the mighty Georgia Bulldogs as the targeted main event.
Should Kentucky win on Saturday, that’ll also give head coach Mark Stoops his 61st career victory, passing Paul “Bear” Bryant as the school’s all-time winningest coach. The Wildcats will invariably move up the national polls after vanquishing a big-name opponent on their home turf. National pundits will subsequently jump on the Big Blue bandwagon. It’s “Will Levis for Heisman,” as an 11 – 1 record wouldn’t be out of the question.
Should Kentucky Lose on Saturday
On the other hand, losing in the Swamp will be a massive opportunity squandered. Florida beat No. 7 Utah 29 – 26 at the same time Kentucky was dismantling the RedHawks. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is as good as advertised, and nearly 90,000 rabid fans doing the Gator chomp is a challenge in itself. But Kentucky is just as if not more talented than what first-year coach Billy Napier inherited with the Gators this year.
Lose this one and it’ll be all but impossible for Kentucky to catch Georgia for the eastern division crown. Lose it convincingly, and the naysayers will come out of the woodwork. Team confidence will take a huge hit, and—should he stumbleand tumble—the Will Levis hype train could come to a grinding halt. Momentum in sports is a fickle beast. Depending on when (or if) Rodriguez returns, lose this one and the Cats could be staring at 7 – 5 or 6 – 6 by the end of the year.
When Coach Stoops was presented with this make-or-break scenario at his weekly Monday press conference, he responded just like we thought he would—reprimanding the media for even broaching the topic.
“Should I, with ten games left after that?” he smirked. “Should I pack it in after this one? What would y’all do? Win or lose, it’s one game. Yeah, in the SEC, every SEC game is important, and again, you know this from covering a long time—tell [me] what game is less important than the other.”
Stoops is right. Every game counts the same in terms of wins and losses. But even the grizzled Youngstown, Ohio, native did seem to concede that some games are bigger than others.
“I acknowledge sometimes over the years when certain things come in here and the way things play out, it’s a big game, yeah,” he said. But this is the next one. We’re gonna have quite a few big games and we always embrace that—you better.”
Kentucky opened as a four-and-a-half-point underdog against Florida. After halftime of the Miami of Ohio game, I was ready to pick the Gators by four and a half touchdowns. After all, you can’t compete in the SEC with a patchwork offensive line. Stoops said on Monday after reviewing the film that it wasn’t as bad as it looked. It was miscommunication more than anything else, and those issues can be addressed and fixed. So, just like Kentucky turned it around in the second half, I’m also ready to turn around my original prediction.
Other than on the RedHawks’ first drive, Kentucky’s defense played admirably throughout the evening. If the Wildcat defenders can—as Stoops loves to say— “stay in their lanes,” Brad White’s troops should be able to put the clamps on Richardson. Even without Rodriguez on offense, Will Levis and his high-flying crew of wide receivers and tight ends should put enough points on the Ben Hill Griffin scoreboard to bring home the victory.
No matter how you look at it, it’s a HUGE GAME.
Kentucky 31, Florida 28 in an instant judgement day classic.
Dr. John Huang is a UK columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. He also covers the NFL and MLB for Sports View America. You can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs. If you enjoy his writing, be sure to check out his new book, KENTUCKY PASSION. https://www.amazon.com/Kentucky-Passion-Wildcat-Wisdom-Inspiration/dp/1684351669
