Judy Caudill Maxie, age 51, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at home. Judy was born on January 7, 1970 to Lizzie Caudill Hibbitts and the late Bennie Lee Caudill.
Judy is survived by her daughter and sons: Jinna Shanntel Miniard and her husband Jordan Miniard of Somerset, Kentucky; and Kenton D-Wayne Maxie and his partner Sarah Woods of Lily, Kentucky; Josh Proffitt of London, Kentucky; Joe Proffitt of London, Kentucky; and Jessie Proffitt and his partner Destiny Inman of London, Kentucky. Judy is also survived by her partner, Darrell Wayne Proffitt of London, Kentucky.
Additionally, Judy is survived by her sister and brothers; Jennifer Caudill Bundy and her husband Ralph Bundy of Corbin, Kentucky; Nic Caudell and his wife Amber Caudell of London, Kentucky; BJ Caudill and his partner Brandy Davidson of Manchester, Kentucky; and Stephen Caudill and his partner Destinie Robinson of Manchester, Kentucky.
Judy will also be missed by her grandchildren: Alexis Caudill, Preston Sparks, Jeremiah Miniard, Addison Maxie, Ryder Maxie and Scarlett Proffitt.
In addition to her father, Judy was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Wayne Maxie.
Services for Judy will be held at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky with visitation on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and funeral on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.