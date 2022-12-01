Judy Henson, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 29th, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
Judy was born in Manchester, KY on May 13, 1960, a daughter of the late Shelby Speed and Cora Elizabeth Barton Caudill.
Judy is survived by her husband, Harold Henson of Manchester; and her children: Daniel Bruce Henson and wife Ashley of Manchester, Timothy Harold Henson and wife Julia of Manchester, Jessica Renee Sterns and husband Billy of Albany, KY, and Tequita Lynn Rethmeyer and husband Deon of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Robert Caudill and wife Donna of Florida, Alonzo Caudill and wife Melissa of Florida, Ethel Addis and husband Daniel of Georgia, and Maudine Wright of Georgia; and 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Stevens and Daniel Addis officiating. Burial will follow at the Craft Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM on Friday, December 2nd at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.