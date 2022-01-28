Judy Jackson Wehmiller, 67, died January 20, 2022 in Danville. She was born September 7, 1954 in Clay County, Kentucky to the late A.C. and Delora Jackson. Judy worked at Walmart in the deli. She loved cooking and growing vegetables in her garden. She loved spending time with her family.
In addition, to her parents she is predeceased by two sisters, Gladys McCarty and Joyce Reid, and a brother Lester Jackson. Judy is survived by her husband Terry Lynn Wehmiller; a son, Terry Edward Wehmiller; a daughter, Teresa Denise Wehmiller; two sisters, Wanda Grubbs and Bernice Shelton; four brothers, Orie Jackson, Dexter Jackson, Clyde Jackson, and A.C. Jackson; four grandchildren, Adrian Todd Wehmiller, Brady Edward Wehmiller, Tanner Noah Lynn Sulztbach, and Devin Breann Denise Wehmiller; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson Lynn Sultzbach and Arya Willow James Sultzbach.
