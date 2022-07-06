Mrs. Judy Murray, age 69 departed this life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1953 in Midwest, Oklahoma to the union of Teddy and Mallie Sizemore Smith. She was a retired teacher for the Clay County Board of Education and a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: David Murray, her children: Steve Daniel Murray of Merced, California, John Michael Murray and wife Ashley of Manchester, Emma Murray of Manchester, Mailee Murray of Manchester and Kylee Murray of Manchester as well as her grandchildren: Olivia Sizemore, Connor Murray, Rylan Murray, Hadley Murray and Coraline Murray. Also surviving is her brother: Johnny Dean Smith and Sandra.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Teddy and Mallie Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Judy Murray will be conducted on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby, Rev. Wendell Carmack and Rev. Jonathan Henson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Jeremiah Smith Cemetery in the Garrard Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.