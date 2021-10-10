Mrs. Julia Ann Massey, age 92 departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born Monday, September 30, 1929 in Red Bird, Kentucky to the union of Felix (Doc) Gilbert and Rebecca (Mosley) Gilbert. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Kenneth Massey and Tim Massey.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Cap Massey; her parents: Felix (Doc) and Rebecca Gilbert and these brothers and sisters: Maude Revis, Deloris Davidson, Silbyl Gilbert, Nancy Morgan, Taylor Gilbert, George Gilbert, Youel Howard, Daisy Hollen, Ida Mae Gilbert and F. M. Gilbert.
Services for Mrs. Julia Ann Massey will be conducted on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 P M at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Allen Roberts will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
