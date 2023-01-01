Julia Ann Rivas, age 67 departed this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on Monday, February 28, 1955 in Carthage, Texas to Patrick Brodie and Doris Jo Boodell LeGros.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Jason Haley and wife Kemberly and her daughter: Leslie Crabb and her husband Benjamin, her grandchildren: Sean Haley, Drethen Crabb and Patrick Crabb, 4 great grandchildren and her sister: Rachel Sesser.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Patrick Brodie and Doris LeGros, her husband: David Rivas and her sister: Patricia Brodie.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
