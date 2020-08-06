Julie Marie Jarvis

Julie Marie Jarvis, age 42 departed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020.  She was born on Monday, April 24, 1978 in Manchester to Jay C. and Eliza Adams Jarvis.

She leaves to mourn her passing her mother: Eliza Jarvis, several aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Jay C. Jarvis and her son: Austin Allen Hill.

Funeral Services for Julie Marie Jarvis will be conducted on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Jessie Kemp will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest next to her son in the Marcum Cemetery in the Curry Branch Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones after 1 PM on Friday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Aug 7
Funeral Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
