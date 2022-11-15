June Fouts, 70, of Smilax, KY departed this life on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Whitesburg, KY. June was born June 21, 1952 at Hyden, KY to the union of the late Elbert and Sylvania Turner Griffith.
June had been a life-long resident of Leslie County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending yard sales and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Willie Fouts, and one sister, Melda Adams.
June leaves surviving, one son, Elbert Lee Fouts (Marida) of Cutshin, KY, one daughter, Jennifer Rose Pennington (Jimmy) of Big Creek, KY, two sisters, Irene Simpson (Cortney) of Hyden, KY and Cleda Joseph (Duck) of Wooton, KY. Other survivors include her cherished grandchildren, Sabrina Hope Adams, Becca Lynn Fouts, Gracie Fouts, Nicholas Adams, Mikel Adams, Ronnie Lee Fouts and Rosaleigh Pennington. Three nephews, Mikel Simpson, Bobby Simpson and Chris Asher. Her special aunts, Mae Boggs and Mallie Cress. A host of other family and friends also survive her passing.
The funeral service for June Fouts will be held at 1p.m. – Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
Interment will follow in the Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery at Smilax, KY.
The family of June Fouts will receive friends at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday from 11a.m. until the service hour.
