June Hubbard, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 22nd, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
June was born in Clay County, KY on May 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Tommy and Bessie Smallwood Smith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hubbard.
June is survived by her five sons: Alan Hubbard and wife Shelia of Manchester, Raymond Hubbard and wife Glenda of Manchester, Calvin Hubbard and wife Lorraine of Eagle Lake, FL, Wayne Hubbard and wife Jennie of Manchester, and Vernon Hubbard and wife Linda of Indianapolis, IN.
She is also survived by her three sisters: Annie Sipf, Nina Smith, and Freda Smith; her grandchildren: Sherry Lynn Woods, Erica Adams, Ashley Brooke Couch, Necole Hubbard, Brandy Hubbard, Kayla Ann Hubbard, Jessica Joann Marcum, Dustin Kyle Hubbard, Nathan Daniel Hubbard, Cecily Hubbard, Kellie Hubbard, and Krystal Nicole Jackson; and by 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sarah Smith; her two sons, Randy Hubbard and David Hubbard; and the following brothers and sisters: Elmer Smallwood, Earl Smith, Mearl Smith, W.D. Smith, Ray T. Smith, Tommy Lee Smith, Ruby Garrison, Mae Hubbard, Faye Smith, Jean Smith, and Veda Eversole
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26th at Britton Funeral Home, with Shirley Joe Smith and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery at Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
