June Wolfe, age 92 departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Friday, November 22, 1929 in Manchester to Henry and Lucy Reid Bray. She was a cook.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Buford Wolfe, Jr. and Billie May and husband Roscoe, her grandsons: Shane Wolfe and Travis Wolfe and 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers: Elbert Bray and Marshall Bray.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Lucy Bray, her husband: Buford Wolfe, Sr. and her siblings: Sadie Murray, Ressie Caudill, Mary Cowens, Larry Bray, J. L. Bray, Bessie Bray and Stella Bray.
Funeral Services for June Wolfe will be conducted on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
