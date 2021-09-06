June Wombles, age 72, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
She leaves behind two children, Teresa Hoskins of Manchester, KY and Roy Wombles & Sallie Smith of Gray, KY; five siblings, Ella Mae Smith of Manchester, KY, Clifford Smith of McKee, KY, Betty Jean Dobbs of Manchester, KY, Velva Kay Henson of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Mills & husband Cecil of Manchester, KY; three grandchildren, Whitney Hoskins, Huston Hoskins, Emily Wombles; three great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Aiden & Caroline, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Wombles; her parents, Boyd and Lucy Ann Collins Smith; six siblings, Dewey Smith, Demiree Smith, Paul Smith, Doshia Smith, Andy Smith, Sue Rice and four infants.
June was a homemaker and she was of the Baptist faith. She loved the outdoors, sewing and quilting.
Funeral services for June Wombles will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Reid and Stivers Cemetery in Greenbrier, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
She leaves behind two children, Teresa Hoskins of Manchester, KY and Roy Wombles & Sallie Smith of Gray, KY; five siblings, Ella Mae Smith of Manchester, KY, Clifford Smith of McKee, KY, Betty Jean Dobbs of Manchester, KY, Velva Kay Henson of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Mills & husband Cecil of Manchester, KY; three grandchildren, Whitney Hoskins, Huston Hoskins, Emily Wombles; three great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Aiden & Caroline, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Wombles; her parents, Boyd and Lucy Ann Collins Smith; six siblings, Dewey Smith, Demiree Smith, Paul Smith, Doshia Smith, Andy Smith, Sue Rice and four infants.
June was a homemaker and she was of the Baptist faith. She loved the outdoors, sewing and quilting.
Funeral services for June Wombles will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Reid and Stivers Cemetery in Greenbrier, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.