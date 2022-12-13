As The Manchester Enterprise went to press Tuesday night, a Clay County Circuit Court jury was deliberating the conspiracy to commit murder charge against Ashley Lawson.
Lawson is accused of planning the murder of her ex-boyfriend Trevor Dykes in July 2015 to gain sole custody of the son they shared.
At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the jury returned and said they were deadlocked on a decision.
Circuit Judge Oscar G. House read instructions to the jury and ordered them to return for further deliberation.
“This case has went on a long time,” he said. “If possible, we need to resolve the case.”
You can find the update to this story at our website:
Lawson says she’s innocent and knew nothing about the murder plot being hatched by her acquaintance/boyfriend Thomas Miracle and Roscoe Henson. Both men have entered guilty pleas in the case and are in prison.
They agreed to testify against Lawson.
The trial began Thursday. You can read testimony from the proceedings in this week's issue that will be available at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at various locations in Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.