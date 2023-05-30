A Perry County woman was found guilty over a car crash that claimed the life of Richmond woman.
Tracie Jent, 51, of Sassafras, was found guilty of vehicular homicide by a Clay County jury. She is recommended to serve a 20-year sentence.
Jent was originally charged with murder due to the accident. The jury instructions included four different charges if found guilty: murder; vehicular homicide; second degree manslaughter; reckless homicide.
Sentencing is set for June 5th in Clay Circuit Court.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by Jent, was traveling east on the Hal Rogers parkway when her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane of traffic and struck a 2011 Chevy Cruze operated by Tyler M. Richardson, 33 years old from Richmond, Ky.
Due to the collision, the Chevy Cruze went airborne and landed in the east bound lane of traffic where it was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue operated by Brittany M. Wood, 30 years old of Bonnyman, Ky.
The driver of the Jeep Renegade and the driver of the Nissan Rogue were both taken by Clay County EMS to AdventHealth Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released. Air Evac also transported the driver of the Chevy Cruze from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. His passenger, Elizabeth J. Richardson, 27 years old of Richmond, Ky. was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner’s Office at the scene.
Jent claimed at the scene a man was in her vehicle and fled the scene following the crash. Her claims were unfounded, as witnesses say she was the only person to exit her vehicle.
The impact of the crash was so severe, the motor from Jent's Jeep Renegade was ripped from it and sat in the middle of the parkway.
The Hal Rogers Parkway was closed for 7 hours to allow Troopers to reconstruct the collision.
