(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Remember Senior Night? Those good old times of yesteryear when BBN celebrated the coronation of a college athlete’s distinguished career? Those tear-jerking moments when those same student-athletes were joined by their family members and paraded out on the court one final time to thunderous cheers and applause? That final home game of the season when they play My Old Kentucky Home and there’s not a dry eye in the house?
With University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball, those types of senior nights just don’t happen anymore. It seems like in John Calipari’s one-and-done system, the only student-athletes sticking around for senior night are the walk-ons and student-managers. The current Wildcat stars would do well to have a junior night—or a sophomore night for that matter.
Not so for Matthew Mitchell and his crew. The University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team celebrated Senior Nighton Thursday evening in the exact way it was previously drawn up on the board. Prior to the game, Kentucky seniors Ogechi Anyagaligbo, Nae Nae Cole, Sabrina Haines, Amanda Paschal, and Jaida Roper stood joyously and triumphantly with their loved ones at midcourt, soaking up the pageantry and adoration of an appreciative and grateful fan base.
Just two days earlier in front of the media, Coach Matthew Mitchell had lauded the accomplishments of his senior class, praising all of them for taking pathways less traveled.
“It was a class that did come about in an unexpected way,” Mitchell admitted. I have often thought about how different my life would be for the worse if it didn’t happen the way that it did.”
In other words, without this group of seniors, Mitchell may not even have been coaching anymore at his current dream job. Everyone surely still remembers back to 2016 when the majority of his team defected for reasons that have never been clearly explained to me. If not for the influx of these five individuals, there’s a chance Mitchell might not have had enough players left on the team to coach.
For the record, Kentucky (21-6, 10-5 SEC) beat Georgia (15-13, 6-9 SEC) 88-77 on this particular Senior Night. During the first half, the Wildcats blistered the nets from behind the arc (10-of-18) while jumping out to a 53-46 halftime lead. For most of the game, Georgia kept it close with some hot shooting of their own. However, both teams cooled off in the second half as the Bulldogs fought valiantly to stay within striking distance. A final spurt by Kentucky at around the 3-minute mark secured the victory. At the end of the night, Rhyne Howard, despite foul trouble, led the Wildcats with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-6 from three-point land), keeping her team in definite contention for a top-4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
But the real stars of the evening were the aforementioned seniors.
Anyagaligbo transferred to Kentucky from Stony Brook in 2016 after winning America East Conference Rookie of the Year honors. The undersized 6’1 center sat out most of the next two years due to NCAA transfer rules and a torn ACL. On a team with little inside presence, she’ll be a vital cog in the Wildcat’s hopes going forward in the tournament. Ogechi’s no slouch in the classroom either, as she’s already graduated with a degree in biology.
Cole also graduated in May with a degree in social work. After transferring to Kentucky in 2018 after three years at NC State, the 6’3 center is another “big” Kentucky will be counting on to battle in the paint during the postseason. A tireless competitor, Cole’s work ethic on the court will undoubtedly transfer well into the real world.
Haines is another transfer who had to deal with a major injury while at Kentucky. Having played for Arizona State, the 5’10 playmaking guard had the distinction of being on the Sun Devil team that beat the Wildcats in Rupp Arena in the 2016-17 season. She sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules and while also recovering from an ACL injury. This year, she’s given Kentucky some much-needed scoring and backcourt leadership after the graduation of Maci Morris and Taylor Murray from last year’s squad. Majoring in journalism, we now know why Sabrina’s interview responses are always so spot on.
Paschal is a talented athlete who sacrificed individual scoring for the sake of team glory. Having been a star in leading Gulf Coast State College to a junior college national championship, the 5’7 sparkplug from Brooklyn, NY could have easily demanded the ball in her role as a top scorer. Instead, she’s deferred to her UK teammates on the offensive end while building her reputation as a hardnosed defender. She can still score, however, when the Cats need a basket—especially when she takes it hard to the rim. Amanda is also good in the classroom, having graduated with a degree in psychology last May.
The senior I’ll miss most of all is Jaida Roper. You talk about an infectious smile. She’s the Tyrese Maxey of UK Women’s Basketball. The 5’6 guard with the ‘rainbow’ jumpers is usually the smallest player on the court, but she most frequently has the biggest personality. Jaida’s vocal as heck and keeps the team loose with her boisterous demeanor. Majoring in undergraduate studies, she’s no stranger to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
There you have it—five high-character seniors, four transferring from other schools, four already graduated with a fifth on track for May, hard-working, dedicated, team-oriented, and smart—all of them ready to close out their college careers and embark on one final run together at a championship.
But for one last time, at least, we got to share in their joy, cheer them on, and wish them Godspeed on Senior Night.That’s a big part of the college experience—one that Kentucky Basketball fans don’t get to experience nearly often enough.
Dr. John Huang is a regular columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
