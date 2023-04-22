Justin Nathaniel Caudill, of Manchester, KY, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at age 32.
He was born June 17, 1990 to Edward Caudill & Edith Wagers.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Kelly and Dorothy Caudill, paternal grandparents, Ray Caudill and Jenny Warren, maternal grandparents, Vernon and Nicie Wagers, his aunt, Jenny Wagers, and his uncles, Jake Wagers, Harold Wagers and James Caudill.
He left behind to morn his passing his siblings, Rodney Caudill, Steven Caudill and Jamie Caudill, nieces/nephew, Kaitlyn Caudill, Alexis Caudill, Sydnee Caudill and Trey Caudill as well as his close cousins Brandon Wagers, Adam Wagers, Jerriett Wagers, Amanda Wagers and his dearest friend, Travis Estep.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 23rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Andrew Fultz and Donnie Henson officiating. Burial will follow at the Caudill Cemetery on Chat Branch Rd.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home.
