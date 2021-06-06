Justin Sizemore, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, May 28th, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. 

Justin was born in Clay County, KY on August 9, 1959, a son of the late Maggie (Jewell) and Paul Thomas Sizemore. 

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Henson) Sizemore; and three sons: Bobby Doyle Sizemore and wife Bobbie Sue, Paul Thomas Henson, and James Eric Henson, all of Manchester. 

Justin is also survived by his sister, Lucy Virginia Motrey of Sandusky, OH; and 9 grandchildren 

In addition to his parents, Justin was preceded in death by his brothers, James Scott Sizemore and John Paul Sizemore. 

No services will be held at this time. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

