Justus Barger was born on June 12, 1939 in Perry County, Kentucky, son of Arthur and Maggie Barger, passed away on November 16, 2021 in Milford, Ohio at the age of 82. He was the beloved father of Ken (Cindy) Barger, Geneva (Floyd) Couch, Justus (Gloria) Barger Jr., and Art (Nikki) Barger; loving grandfather of Chris and Michael Barger, Wesley and Buddy Jeffers, Tabatha Palmer, Derek Barger, Jean and Daniel Couch, Nicole and AJ Barger and Ellie Huhn; proud great-grandfather of RJ and Lily Jeffers, Vincent Barger, Haley and Ryan Palmer, Kynslee, Kylie, Brielle and Blaiden Couch.; dear brother of Arlie Barger, Milton Barger, Luther Barger, Louise Wright, Sam Barger, Brenda Mize, Arthur Barger, Jr., and the late Mallie Barger, Chloe Couch and Mary Jane Gibson; cherished son of the late Arthur and Maggie (nee Carmack) Barger. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 10911 St. Rt. 132, Pleasant Plain, Ohio, where friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Ohio.
