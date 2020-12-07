Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore arrested William R. Mays age 31 of Corbin on Friday morning December 4, 2020 at approximately 9:23 AM. The arrest occurred off Keavy Road approximately 5 miles South of London following an investigation conducted by Sheriff's investigators after an early morning shooting that apparently occurred at approximately 2:45 AM . Allegedly, William Mays briefly struggled with a 15-year-old male juvenile there and during the altercation struck the juvenile in the head with a handgun and the handgun discharged causing a serious head injury to the 15-year-old. The 15-year-old juvenile was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment and then transferred to UK med center in critical condition. Sheriff's investigators recovered a .380 semiautomatic pistol there. William R. Mays was charged with assault – second-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
