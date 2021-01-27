Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 26, 2021 at approximately 9:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Ghost arrested Christopher Messer, 21 of Fire House Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, Deputy Brumley noted the subject was acting extremely nervous. Through further investigation, K9 Ghost alerted on the driver side door of the vehicle where Deputy Brumley located a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith.
Christopher Messer, 21 was charged with:
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• No Registration Plates
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure of Non0Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
