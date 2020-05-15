On May 14th,2020 approximately 20:00 hrs, K9 Officer Ryan Jackson conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for driver not wearing a seat belt. Upon running the driver Charlene Gilbert officers learned she was operating on a suspended license and had active warrants for her arrest. Her passenger Brooke Robinson was also found to have active warrants for her arrest . Upon searching the driver, K9 Officer Jackson located serveral small baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Charlene Gilbert was charged with - Failure to produce insurance card, No/Expired Kentucky registration receipt, No/Expired registration plate, License to be in possession, poss of cont sub-1st degree-1st offense, operating on a suspended/revoked operators license,Fail of owner to maintain req insurance, failure to wear seatbelt.
Brooke Robinson was charged with- serving warrant for court.
K 9 Officer Jackson was assisted at the scene by Officer Antonio Dodson and Sgt Jeff Couch.
