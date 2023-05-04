Karen Byrd, age 55, of Covington, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on May 11, 1967 in Oneida, KY to Bennie and Judy (nee Edwards) Byrd, Sr. Karen enjoyed spending time with those who were dear to her heart. She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jo Noonchester. Karen was survived by her parents; sons: Christopher A. Byrd and Alex J. Thiel; brothers: Michael Byrd and Bennie "BJ" Byrd, Jr.; brother-in-law: William "Bill" Noonchester and many other loving family members and friends. Family will greet friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 W. 6th St., Covington, KY, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 P.M.

