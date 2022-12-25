Karen Dean, age 79, of Oneida, passed away Saturday December 24th, 2022 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Karen was a member of the Panco Community Church.
She is survived by two sons Jeff Kelsey and wife Claudia, of Oneida, KY, and Jay Kelsey of Litchfield, KY.
She is also survived by one brother Chuck Barker, Portland Oregon, one sister Sharon Ramirez, Versailes, KY, and the following grandchildren: Judianne Steltenpohl, Megan Fugate, Elaina Kelsey, Samuel Kelsey, RileyAnn Steltenpohl and Kelsey Steltenpohl.
There will be a memorial service held at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.