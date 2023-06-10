Karen Kay "Katie" Benton, 73, of Robinson, IL, passed away on June 7, 2023, at Robinson Rehab & Nursing. Born on February 18, 1950, in Oneida, KY, Katie spent her 73 years touching the hearts of everyone who was fortunate enough to be in her presence, leaving behind a legacy of courage, kindness, and laughter.
In her early years, Katie grew up in a rural area of Lee County, KY, where the Rogers family home was forged by discipline, love, and devotion. Her upbringing played a significant role in shaping the wonderful person she would become, as she continued to carry the values of love and strength throughout her life. Strongly bonded to her family, as a teenager, Katie moved to Middletown, OH, to live with and help care for her grandparents, and later graduated from Middletown High School in 1968. From there, Katie built a life around caregiving and serving others. Though she worked for Crawford Memorial Hospital for a number of years, it was through homemaking and babysitting that she found her calling in life. In this way, she provided a nurturing and welcoming environment for her immediate family and the numerous nieces, nephews, and neighborhood children who considered Katie to be a second mother.
Katie's interests were diverse and also deeply rooted in her love for her family and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her loved ones, but lately, she also appreciated the quiet gratification of solving crosswords and working puzzle books. That's not to say she didn't know how to let her hair down! Katie's adventurous side was on full display every time she hopped on the back of her brother's motorcycle!
Katie's journey on this earth may have ended, but her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. As we celebrate this remarkable life-a life marked by courage and an unwavering willingness to face every challenge head-on-we can draw upon her resolute nature and boundless love as inspiration to face our own trials with perseverance and to love others unconditionally. So let us embody that same selfless devotion to others that was so deeply woven into every fiber of her being. With every act of kindness, generosity, and love that we perform, may we keep Katie's memory alive, ensuring that her legacy will live on for many generations to come.
She is survived by her son, Noah Adam Benton; by her brothers & sister-in-law, Raymond "Junior" & Lona Rogers (Mt. Sterling, KY) and Dan Rogers (Robinson, IL); by her sisters, Janice Smyth (Mt. Sterling, KY) and Shirley Bellamy (Stanton, KY); along with several nieces and nephews; and several cherished friends, including Sheila Ducommon and Catherine Richeson.
She married Chester Lee "Chuck" Benton on April 30, 1983, and he preceded her in death on September 29, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Allene (Stephens) Rogers; and by her siblings, Barbara Mays, Philip Rogers, Phyllis Rogers, David Rogers, Ronnie Rogers, and Tom Rogers.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16th, at the Jones Cemetery, rural Flat Rock, with her friend, Pastor Sheila Ducommon, officiating. Memorials may be made to her family, with checks made payable to "Dan Rogers". Envelopes will be available at the cemetery. The Goodwine Funeral Home in Flat Rock is in charge of arrangements.
