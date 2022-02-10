Mrs. Karla Rochelle Daniels, age 56, passed away on January 31, 2022, at her home in Union City, Tennessee. Karla was born in Corbin, KY on October 9, 1965. She and Bobby were married July 8, 2000. She graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in 1990.
Karla grew up in Manchester, KY. She was a member of the Manchester Baptist Church until she and Bobby moved to Tennessee. She loved her church family, her pastor, Bro. Ken Bolin and his wife, Carol. She accepted the Lord at a very young age and continued to serve Him faithfully all her adult life. She was blessed with the teaching of the pastors in her life. Shortly after moving to Tennessee, Karla and Bobby moved their membership to Calvary Baptist Church in Union City, Tennessee.
Karla is survived by her husband, Bobby Wayne Daniels, Jr. of Union City, Tennessee, her mother, Sallie Margaret Dezarn, of Manchester, KY and by her father-in-law, Bob Daniels, Sr., of Highland, Illinois. She is also survived by her cousins, Amy Dezarn Bostik, Laura Beth Collins, Katie and Amanda Carrol, and their families, her brothers-in-law, David and Brian Daniels, her sister-in-law Charla Hicks, her uncles Russell and Donnie Adams, her aunt Juanita Wright, and Martha (Adams) Hounchell. Although Martha is not a blood relative, she has been a special family friend since 1957 and once Karla learned to talk, she always lovingly called her “Aunt Martha”.
Karla was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bruce and Myrtle Dezarn, her uncle, Wayne Dezarn, Aunt Shirley Dezarn, her paternal grandparents, Simon and Susie Adams, her mother-in-law, Marlon Morton, her father, Charles “Chick” Adams, her aunt Ollie Ruth Hampton, and her uncles, Ernest and Elmer Adams.
A Memorial Service will be held at Manchester Baptist Church, immediately following the regular church service on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
